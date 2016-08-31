Highland Reel: has joint-topweight for BMW Caulfield Cup PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

O'Brien pair given topweight for Cup

Australia: Highland Reel and Order Of St George top the weights for one of the Melbourne Spring Carnival highlights, the BMW Caulfield Cup.

Weights for the Group 1 handicap on October 15 were released on Wednesday, with the King George VI winner Highland Reel and last season's Irish St Leger victor Order Of St George assigned 58kg (9st 2lb).

Racing Victoria executive general manager Greg Carpenter said: "With an international rating of 121, Highland Reel is the highest-rated galloper in 2016 among the 171 Caulfield Cup nominations, and he shares the status of Caulfield Cup topweight with his stablemate Order Of St George, who was very impressive winning the Irish St Leger in 2015 and Ascot Gold Cup earlier this year over extended journeys."

Stablemate Idaho is another interesting potential contender for O'Brien, and the Great Voltigeur winner has 53kg (8st 5lb).

Last year's runner-up Trip To Paris has 55kg (8st 9lb), the same weight as 12 months ago, while the Melbourne Cup hero of 2015, Prince Of Penzance, has 56.5kg (8st 13lb).