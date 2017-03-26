Jameka: a winner of the Caulfield Cup last year PICTURE: Getty Images

Jameka gets revenge on Humidor in BMW romp



Report: Australia, Saturday

Rosehill: The BMW (Group 1) 1m4f, turf, 3yo+

Jameka (Ciaron Maher/Hugh Bowman) has exacted Group One revenge on her last-start conqueror Humidor in emphatic style, spacing the Australian Cup winner by six and a half lengths in the BMW.

The winner of the Caulfield Cup last spring, the Ciaron Maher-trained Jameka was the equal favourite in the Australian Cup two weeks ago when Humidor collared her to win by a long neck.

The step up from 1m2f to 1m4f on Saturday was in Jameka's favour, as was the pre-race certainty she would have Lasqueti Spirit to follow.

"It was a super effort today and what a ride by Hughie," Maher said. "It was one of her target races and I'm just rapt to get it done."

Three-year-old filly Lasqueti Spirit led by many lengths but found the going tough in the run home and weakened to finish fifth as the older horses came at her.

The formerly Sir Michael Stoute-trained Exospheric, third in the Australian Cup, finished in the same position, a length and three quarters behind Humidor.

Bowman was thrilled to win the race for Maher.

"I won the VRC Oaks for Ciaron a few years ago on Set Square and I've had a limited but very good association since," he said.

"This mare was dominant in winning the Caulfield Cup. You had to see it to believe her run in the Australian Cup. She made my job easy. I just had to keep her happy, keep her in her rhythm.

"I had to have confidence in her ability and just wanted to stay close enough because if Lasqueti Spirit didn't stop then I could reel her in but not use up too much petrol if the swoopers came."

Also on Saturday

Rosehill: Vinery Stud Stakes (Group 1) 1m2f, turf, 3yo fillies

Leon Corstens might be the senior member of a family training partnership but has bowed to his son Troy after the Group One win of Montoya's Secret (Leon & Troy Corstens/Noel Callow) in the Vinery Stud Stakes at Rosehill.

A long-time Melbourne foreman for Bart Cummings, Leon Corstens admitted he was reluctant to bring the filly to Sydney on Saturday to run on the heavy track.

But Troy decided they should roll the dice, with a start in the Australian Oaks in two weeks on a possible wet track in mind.

"If it was left to me, we wouldn't be here," Corstens said.

But there they were, with Montoya's Secret (11-1) coming with a late run under Noel Callow to beat Nurse Kitchen (17-1) by a head, with Harlow Gold (6-1) another length and three quarters away in third.

"I was getting a bit worried about the 1000 metres," Corstens said.

"We were going backwards when we should have been going forwards. We got a good run after that. Everything worked to plan after that so it was really good."

Jockey Noel Callow's joy at the win was later tempered by a hefty ban for reckless and careless riding and a $15,000 fine, a ruling he has indicated he will appeal against.