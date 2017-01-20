Yankee Rose went on to become a Group 1 winner at Randwick PICTURE: Getty Images

Fine for trainer over Yankee Rose positive test



TOP filly Yankee Rose has been disqualified from her second-placed finish in last October's Group 1 Flight Stakes at Randwick and her trainer David Vandyke hit with a A$25,000 fine after she provided a positive sample for a banned substance.

Racing NSW stewards found Vandyke guilty of two charges, firstly for causing the administration of Ketorolac and secondly for presenting Yankee Rose to race with the prohibited drug in her system.

The ruling is also a blow to connections of the filly, who went on to win the Group 1 Spring Champion Stakes in Sydney before running a fine third in the Cox Plate behind Winx, as they will no longer be able to claim the A$99,000 prize-money Yankee Rose had earned for finishing second behind the Gai Waterhouse-trained Global Glamour.

According to the stewards report, Vandyke ordered an injection of Ketorolac, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory, after Yankee Rose showed swelling in her near fetlock joint following a piece of work in September.

Vet Dr David Garth followed the instructions and has also been fined A$15,000 as a result.