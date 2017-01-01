Black Caviar (salmon silks) was unbeaten in 25 starts PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Debut third for Black Caviar daughter Oscietra

Australia: Oscietra, the first foal of champion racemare Black Caviar, is already playing catch up to her illustrious mother after being beaten on her debut at Flemington on Sunday.

Among Australia's greatest horses, Black Caviar went unbeaten in 25 starts, but her daughter, who is by Exceed And Excel, could manage only third in the 5f New Year Plate at Flemington.

Partnered by Luke Nolen, who rode the remarkable Black Caviar 22 times, Oscietra broke sharply and travelled well, but was worn down in the closing stages by Limestone and also lost second to the running-on Miss Wahoo.

"I tried to stack them up early and then flow through my gears from midway and see if they could catch me - they could," said Nolen, quoted by racing.com.

Co-trainer David Hayes was not expecting the filly to win and added: "I've seen that speed and I thought if she sustained it for 1,000 metres we might have something a bit special.

"I just feel she got a little bit lost in the heat of the battle. It wasn't a poor run, it was just the expectation on the girl is so great."

Damian Lane, who steered Limestone to victory, said: "I feel like the bloke who shot Bambi's mum!"