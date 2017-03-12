William Buick: rider will also be in action at Rosehill next week PICTURE: Getty Images

Buick bags Rosehill

brace for Godolphin

Australia: William Buick, standing in for injured Godolphin colleague James Doyle, wasted no time making an impact down under when he rode a double at Rosehill on Saturday.

Buick had six rides on the card and struck on Spectroscope in the opening handicap and It's Somewhat in the Group 2 Ajax Stakes, while he also guided Coruscate, Alizee and Allergic to make the frame.

"He is just a quality horse and is going to get better as they go further and a mile is not going to be a problem for him," Buick said of Spectroscope.

The rider's winners are trained by John O'Shea, who was delighted to have Buick on board.

"We're honoured that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed has sent him down here," he said.

With Doyle, who suffered a hand and knee injury in a fall last month, expected to be on the sidelines until April 1, Buick is set to remain in Australia for next weekend's Longines Golden Slipper meeting at Rosehill.

It was a good day for Godolphin on Saturday as the winner count weighed in at six, including victory for Hong Kong's champion jockey Joao Moreira - who has long been linked with a position within Sheikh Mohammed's organisation - on Circular in the Shweppervescence Trophy at Flemington.