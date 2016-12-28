Black Caviar: superstar mare won her first start at Flemington PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Black Caviar's first foal set for Melbourne debut

Australia: The first foal of champion mare Black Caviar is among nominations for two races in Melbourne as she prepares to begin her racing career.

Oscietra - named after a prized type of caviar - has been entered for two-year-old races at Moonee Valley on Saturday and at Flemington on Sunday.

Trainer David Hayes says he prefers the Flemington option on New Year's day, against her own sex.

Hayes says it will be a nice touch for Oscietra to have her first start at Flemington where her mother Black Caviar won her first start over the 1,000m course as a two-year-old in April 2009, the beginning of an unbeaten 25 start career.

Owned by the same connections as Black Caviar, Oscietra has had two jump-outs at Flemington in preparation for her debut, winning on each occasion.

After an easy hit-out on December 9, Oscietra was given a more strenuous test last Friday under race rider Luke Nolen who rode Black Caviar in 22 of her 25 starts.

Hayes says Oscietra has pleased the stable since that jump-out.

"Everything's in order. She's ready to go," Hayes said.

Oscietra, by Exceed And Excel, has two younger half-siblings, a colt by Sebring and a filly by Snitzel.