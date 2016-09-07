Charlie McBride: Has an excellent record with cheap recruits PICTURE: David Cramphorn

Bargain master McBride could have big payday

CHARLIE McBRIDE and the members of the PMRacing syndicate will be hoping that a low draw is best in the Weatherbys Hamilton £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes (Doncaster 3.40).

Spiritual Lady is drawn 1 of 22 and, with Silvestre de Sousa riding at 8st 1lb the filly has a fine chance of giving trainer and part-owner McBride his biggest ever payday.

"Charlie" Philip McBride rarely reaches the headlines because the largely low price horses he trains, largely for small owners, rarely win prestigious races.

In 2010 Miss Starlight won a Group 3 race in Hamburg and with it a first prize of £28,319, more than twice as much as the next most valuable victory by the stable - the £13,452 won by Dovedon Hero in a Newmarket handicap in 2005.

Yet there is more to the trainer's record than a glance reveals.

McBride, 65, is in his second spell as a trainer. It hasn't been a smooth or easy ride but along the way there have been some notable achievements. McBride bought Miss Starlight as a yearling for just 1,500 guineas and he has worked minor miracles with other cheap purchases.

Two years ago Cockney Island, also ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, finished fourth to win over £27,000 in the same race Spiritual Lady is contesting. Cockney Island cost 1,000 guineas.

In 2010 Soviet Secret, acquired after being led out unsold for 2,000 guineas as a yearling, was sold for 70,000 guineas after winning twice and being runner-up five times, including in the Wood Ditton Stakes.

The same year Blue Maiden was sold to race in the USA. Bought after being unsold for 6,000 guineas as a yearling, in 2009 Blue Maiden won a maiden race at Newmarket and then finished second, at 66-1, in the Group 3 Sweet Solera Stakes. The following season she finished runner-up in the Group 3 Nell Gwyn Stakes and again in a Listed race at Royal Ascot.

Spiritual Lady cost £9,000 as a yearling and was syndicated for £25,000. On the evidence of her three runs so far, which have already earned over £20,000, McBride and PMRacing could have found a real winner.

Meanwhile, at Epsom, there's the chance to see Bertrand Flandrin, a 28 year old French jockey who has done much of his racing in Germany, make his British debut on Caspian Gold (2.05).

None of the jockeys in the 3.50 are making their debuts although it is probably a first time at Epsom for some of them, since it is a race for jump jockeys. It's a pity they haven't included fences as that would be jolly exciting for spectators but as they haven't it may be worth opting for the rider who rides most like a Flat jockey.

That, I submit, is Trevor Whelan who has a good mount in Elysian Prince although the five-year-old might be an even better mount if the race was over shorter.You can't have everything and after that there's still the chance to see how Manuel Fernandes fares on Power Up (Chelmsford 5.40).