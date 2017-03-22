Search our News Archive

Arrogate-360

Arrogate: the best Flat horse in the world

  PICTURE: Getty Images  

Arrogate to break from stall nine in World Cup

 By Tony McFadden 8:55AM 22 MAR 2017 

DUBAI WORLD CUP favourite Arrogate will break from stall nine under regular rider Mike Smith in Saturday's $10 million contest.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt, officially the highest-rated horse on the planet, arrives on the back of victory in the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup - the most valuable horserace in the world.

Breeders' Cup Classic hero Arrogate is the general 1-3 favourite to win the Dubai World Cup. Baffert's other representative Hoppertunity was drawn in stall 12, while Arrogate's main market rival Mubtaahij, an 8-1 shot, fared even worse and was drawn widest of all in stall 14 as he bids to go one better than last year.

Gun Runner, the only other horse at a single-figure price, has been drawn in gate five.

Last year's Dubai World Cup was won by California Chrome, who Arrogate subsequently beat in a race for the ages in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Dubai World Cup draw
1 Apollo Kentucky
2 Long River
3 Gold Dream
4 Lani
5 Gun Runner
6 Move Up
7 Awardee
8 Furia Cruzada
9 Arrogate
10 Keen Ice
11 Neolithic
12 Hoppertunity
13 Special Fighter
14 Mubtaahij

 
