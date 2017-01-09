Arrogate (near side) runs down California Chrome in the Classic PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Arrogate steps up Pegasus prep with gallop

BREEDERS' CUP CLASSIC winner Arrogate stepped up his preparation for the Pegasus World Cup, and a mouthwatering rematch with California Chrome, with a racecourse workout at Santa Anita on Sunday.

Eager to get some work into Arrogate ahead of the inaugural running of the $12 million Pegasus World Cup on Saturday January 28, trainer Bob Baffert sent the colt for a spin around Santa Anita having withdrawn him from an intended run in the San Pasqual Stakes last week because of a wet track.

The highest-rated Flat horse in the world completed six furlongs in 1:11.94. After the gallop Baffert said: "It's good, I was happy. He got the work in and that was important. We got some nice, stiff work into him."

Arrogate's finest hour came when overhauling California Chrome late on in the Breeders' Cup Classic in November and Baffert believes that the horse is at his most effective when given a target to chase.

"He has an idle tendency - he likes to chase something. He has a tremendous drive. His stride is his biggest weapon," the trainer added.

Chrome prep

Arrogate's big rival California Chrome stretched his legs on Sunday with a jog around Gulfstream Park, the track set to stage the world's richest race.

Having gone once around the circuit, regular work rider Dihigi Gladney suggested that a fresh California Chrome would benefit from another lap.

"He was feeling really good, so we decided to take him another lap," Alan Sherman, assistant to trainer Art Sherman, told the Blood Horse. "It's easier on everybody when he gets a little bit out of it. Otherwise he just feels so good and gets a little tough to handle."