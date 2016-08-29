Ripon: Archie Watson saddles his first three runners at the Yorkshire track PICTURE: Alec Russell/Racingfotos.com

Two new trainers seek dream start to careers



ARCHIE WATSON, Lambourn’s newest trainer, kicks off his career with three runners at Ripon this afternoon.

Watson, who has spent the last three years as assistant to William Haggas, completed the purchase of the historic Saxon Gate Stables in June and is ready to get started.

His small team is headed by the former Karl Burke-trained Chevallier, who contests the Ripon Rowels Handicap (3.20), while stablemates and fellow Tattersalls Horses In Training Sale purchases Ride The Lightning (2.45) and Ebony N Ivory (4.30) are also on duty.

“It’s very exciting,” said Watson, who also worked at Hamdan Al Maktoum’s Shadwell Stud and has had spells abroad with Simon Callaghan in California and Alec Laird in Durban.

“It’s good to get these horses going as we’ve had them in since the July sale.

“I’ve got 30 boxes and I’d love to fill the place, but I’d be very happy with 20 to 25 horses going into next spring and that’d give us a good chance. I’m grateful to the owners who have supported me already and am looking forward to welcoming new ones into the yard.”

Watson reckons his trio will run nicely, but is not over-confident of a dream start to life at the yard formerly used by Mick Channon and most recently by Paul Fitzsimons.

He added: “They’re all ready to go and I think they’ll all run good races, but I do think the two three-year-olds, Ebony N Ivory and Ride The Lightning, would have good chances.

“Chevallier’s in a tougher race because he’s rated higher, but he’s in very good form as well.

Anderson also starts out



There will be another new name to the training ranks at Newcastle this afternoon as Goodlukin Lucy makes her debut for Gemma Anderson in the 1m4f handicap (3.25).

Anderson is based near Longtown in Cumbria and, while she might be new to rules racing, she will be familiar to followers of point-to-point racing in the north. She gained her first win in that sphere with Quix at Hexham in 2013.

Anderson advertises her yard as dual purpose and that looks likely to remain the case, as she has also recently acquired useful hunter chaser Torn Asunder from Gary Hanmer.