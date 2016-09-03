The Last Lion (second left) charges away from his rivals at Kempton PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com,/photos)

The Last Lion dominates in the Sirenia Stakes

Report: Kempton, Saturday

Totequadpot Sirenia Stakes (Group 3) 6f, 2yo, all-weather

THE LAST LION proved much the best in this contest as he cleared right away in the final furlong to win by an authoritative four lengths.

The Mark Johnston-trained juvenile was the 11-8 second favourite behind Koropick, but was not for catching once Joe Fanning sent him past front-runner Queensbrydge in the straight. Koropick was second.

Part-owner Megan Dennis said: "He's in at Doncaster [in the Group 2 Flying Childers] and he takes his racing so well you couldn't rule it out."

The Last Lion was cut to 14-1 (from 25) by BetVictor for the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes next month.

Arab Spring is much too good for his rivals in the September Stakes PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com,/photos)

Also on Saturday

Totescoop6 September Stakes (Group 3) 1m4f, 3yo+ all-weather

ARAB SPRING relished the drop in grade, having finished down the field in the Juddmonte International last month, to win easily.

The six-year-old raced handily under jockey Jim Crowley and asserted in the final furlong to take the prize for Sir Michael Stoute.

Crowley said: "He's a high-class horse and was probably the best in the race. He loved the surface, it was too quick for him at York, and it didn't matter that they went slow as he's got such a good turn of foot. A mile and a half ,a mile and a quarter, I don't think it matters. It's nice to get his head back in front and hopefully it will give him some confidence."

Connections of Robin Of Navan would also have been happy with their charge as he ran a promising second on his first start since the Prix du Jockey Club in early June.

Trainer Harry Dunlop said: "I'm delighted with that. He had a serious problem after the French Derby and it's huge thanks to my vets that he's even here. He's in the Leger and I wouldn't rule it out completely. There are lots of options, it's just great to have him back."

Totepool London Mile Handicap 1m, 3yo+, all-weather

AFJAAN made life difficult for himself but still ran out a ready winner under Pat Cosgrave for trainer William Haggas.

Racing at the rear of the field, alongside favourite Dommersen who badly missed the break, Afjaan came with a strong surge towards the near rail, after being switched twice, to chase down last year's winner Georgian Bay to score.

Cosgrave said: "He's a good horse. Maybe I have to take the blame for getting him beat last time as he has a high cruising speed and a good turn of foot. I'm just glad I got it right when it matters most as it's really good prize-money today.

"I had to come wide and I didn't want to break his run as they got first run on me, so I ended up coming all the way round be he was good enough."