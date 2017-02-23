Limini (near): always looked in control when defeating Apple's Jade PICTURE: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Apple's Jade no match for Limini at Punchestown



Report: Punchestown, Wednesday

Quevega Mares Hurdle (Listed) 2m4f, 4yo+

LIMINI cruised by favourite Apple's Jade in comfortable fashion to hand trainer Willie Mullins victory in a contest named after one of his greatest Cheltenham Festival heroines.

A festival winner herself, Limini was sent off the 3-1 second favourite and travelled comfortably off the pace under Ruby Walsh.

The 2-5 favourite Apple's Jade was always prominent and was in front after clearing the last but Limini was travelling clearly the strongest of the two and made light work of going by her rival to score by two lengths

"I suppose both mares will have a bigger target in 20 days," said Walsh.

"We steadied up to the fourth last and it turned into a bit of a sprint to the last. We always knew she wasn't short of pace and it was a good performance, so onwards and upwards."

Limini had been off the track for almost 300 days and Walsh added: "She jumped better and was very slick and accurate. The last hurdle, where she was very close to it, she was very fast at it."

Cheltenham Festival implications

The result had fans pondering Cheltenham Festival options not only for Limini but for fellow Rich Ricci-owned mare Vroum Vroum Mag, with the OLBG Mares' Hurdle one of a host of potential landing spots for the latter as well as Wednesday's winner.

Paddy Power responded by cutting Limini to evens favourite from 7-2 for the Mares' Hurdle and 8-1 from 14-1 for the Stan James Champion Hurdle (both non-runner, no bet).

Coral kept Vroum Vroum Mag as their 7-4 favourite for that race, with Limini and Apple's Jade both at 9-4. The same firm have Vroum Vroum Mag at 8-1 for the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle, 10-1 for the Ryanair Chase, and 33-1 for the Timico Gold Cup.