Annie Power: "out of Cheltenham and possibly the rest of the season" PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Leg injury rules Annie Power out of Cheltenham

SUPERSTAR mare Annie Power will miss the Cheltenham Festival after picking up a leg injury at home, trainer Willie Mullins has revealed.

Speaking to the Racing Post, Mullins said: "Annie Power worked yesterday and worked well but I wasn't happy with her last night, and she was found to have a leg injury this morning.

"She is definitely out of Cheltenham and possibly the rest of the season, but it's too early to say."

