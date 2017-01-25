Search our News Archive

SEARCH FOR HEADLINE

FROM DATE*

Calendar

TO DATE

Calendar

 

News stories which have appeared on the website are available free of charge but stories which have appeared in the newspaper are only available when you join Members' Club. *NOTE: The archive runs from January 1, 2006 to present

Annie-power-360

Annie Power: "out of Cheltenham and possibly the rest of the season"

  PICTURE: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)  

Leg injury rules Annie Power out of Cheltenham

 By Richard Forristal 10:09AM 25 JAN 2017 

SUPERSTAR mare Annie Power will miss the Cheltenham Festival after picking up a leg injury at home, trainer Willie Mullins has revealed.

Speaking to the Racing Post, Mullins said: "Annie Power worked yesterday and worked well but I wasn't happy with her last night, and she was found to have a leg injury this morning.

"She is definitely out of Cheltenham and possibly the rest of the season, but it's too early to say."

More to follow . . .

 
News Archive

Search