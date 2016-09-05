George Duffield: partners Red Charmer in the Leger Legends race PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Duffield teams up with wife Ann in Legends race

TRAINER Ann Duffield has described herself as "devastated", albeit with tongue very much in cheek, as Red Charmer drew assistance from the saddle from none other than her husband George in the Clipper Logistics Leger Legends Classified Stakes at Doncaster on Wednesday.

Duffield, who could not contain her laughter, joked: "I'm devastated. Does he know what he's doing? I can't believe it, I'm gutted."

She stopped short of naming who she had been hoping for, as "that be would be cruel on all the others, I'd fall out with whoever I didn't say," before going on a charm offensive of her own.

"It'll be a bit of fun and George probably won't ride in it again after this year as he'll be 70 in November, so hopefully the old boy will given him a good spin anyway."

Kelleway draws favourite

Gay Kelleway's name was drawn out alongside the Mick Appleby-trained Hijran, 5-1 favourite with SkyBet, while Richard Hughes is on 13-2 second-favourite Bluff Crag, trained by Andrew Balding.

The other recently retired multiple Group 1-winning jockey, Joseph O'Brien, appeared less fortunate, drawing the George Scott-trained 16-1 chance Phosphorescence.