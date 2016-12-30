Andrew Thornton celebrates reaching 1,000 winners PICTURE: Matthew webb

Thornton ‘not off for long’ after knee surgery

ANDREW THORNTON has had keyhole surgery on the knee he injured after riding his 1,000th winner on Kentford Myth at Wincanton on Monday.

Thornton expects to be out of action for only a matter of weeks and has underlined his intention to return to the saddle and retire on his own terms.

The rider, who suffered the injury in the winner's enclosure when turning to talk to Kentford Myth's owner-breeder Ian Bare, said: "I've just come out of surgery at the Ridgeway Hospital, Swindon, and I'm heading straight home to Yorkshire to recuperate.

"It was the eighth time I've been operated on by Mr [Michael] Foy, who has done my collarbone, left arm, left leg and various other bits and pieces, but the first time it's been for a non-racing injury.

"This time he's cleaned up some cartilage on my right knee - the medial meniscus if you want to get technical. It was just a freak accident and one that's more often associated with a footballer planting his studs and twisting."

He added: "Touching wood I shouldn't be off for long - weeks not months anyway. In the meantime it will be good to spend a bit more time with my wife Yvonne and my two-and-a-half-year-old son Harry. He's totally unaware of what's going on but will think Christmas has come round again already."