Andrew Balding has now trained 1,000 Flat winners in Britain PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Salisbury success carries Balding to milestone



ANDREW BALDING was celebrating on Thursday after notching his 1,000th winner on the Flat in Britain.

The trainer reched the milestone courtesy of victory in Salisbury's 7f Maiden Fillies' Stakes by Poet's Vanity, who ran out a commanding ten-length winner.

"We've been counting off the Racing Post database so as long as that's correct we're there," said Balding, who trains the impressive Oisin Murphy-ridden winner for the Wates family.

Balding's best



Casual Look

Oaks, Epsom, June 2003

Having finished a close sixth in the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, Casual Look arrived at Epsom looking sure to relish the step up to 1m4f and so it proved.

Ridden by Martin Dwyer, the daughter of Red Ransom managed to stay out of trouble in running before putting her stamina to use to hold on from the Irish 1,000 Guineas winner Yesterday.

Elm Park was an impressive winner of the end-of-season contest PICTURE: Martin Lynch (racingpost.com/photos)

Elm Park

Racing Post Trophy, Doncaster, October 2014

Already a Listed and Group 2 scorer in his juvenile campaign, Elm Park put the perfect seal on his season with a dominant success at Doncaster under Andrea Atzeni.

The son of another Balding star in Phoenix Reach ran third behind Golden Horn in the following year's Dante Stakes and also added a Sandown Listed contest before signing off at three.

Tullius

No one specific win stands out for Tullius and while he is not one of Balding's Group 1 winners, surely few of his runners have been quite as popular as this eight-year-old.

A winner of the Group 2 York Stakes in 2015, he was still going strong in 2016 and landed an emotional victory in the Group 3 Diomed Stakes at Epsom in June. "Horses like him are key to our yard," said Balding afterwards.

Side Glance was an international superstar for the Balding team PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Side Glance

Mackinnon Stakes, Flemington, November 2013

Another to file in the same category is the remarkable Side Glance, although this fine campaigner did manage to notch a Group 1 victory on a trip to Australia.

Also a winner of the Diomed Stakes among other prizes at home, Side Glance, by Passing Glance, himself a Group 3 winner for Balding, was the trainer's ticket to the world and raced in America, Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore as well as Down Under.

Phoenix Reach



Side Glance was not the only global star for Balding, with Elm Park's father Phoenix Reach paving the way some years earlier.

A win in the Hong Kong Vase came a season after glory in the Canadian International at Woodbine and was followed by victory in the desert in the Dubai Sheema Classic.

He also enjoyed success at home, with a win in the Group 3 Gordon Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, with his total career earnings coming in a touch shy of £2 million.

Balding admitted he had not realised until recently that he was closing in on the 1,000 winner mark, having been unaware he has already brought up the same milestone when all codes and regions are tallied up.



"I missed the 1,000 including jumps and foreign winners - that went over my head - and it was only when someone said the other day I was on 990-something that we started counting."

The Berkshire trainer knows what it takes to win big races with fillies but has yet to make any grand plans for Poet's Vanity.

"She's a lovely filly and it's great for the Wates family as they've been with me a long time," he said.