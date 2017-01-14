Wetherby: Saturday's fixture got the all clear before daylight PICTURE: Jon Winter (racingpost.com/photos)

Wetherby cancels need for morning inspection

THERE will be a full set of fixtures on Saturday after Wetherby, the only meeting subject to an inspection, cancelled the need for the morning check.

The possibility of colder than expected conditions prompted officials to announce plans to inspect at 8am, but the fixture got the all clear before daylight.

The track tweeted: "Dry overnight with frost of -1.5C. Inspection cancelled & racing goes ahead. Dry, bright day ahead, with max temps of +4C."

The going is good to soft, good in places and the ninth fence in the chases - the last down the back - will be bypassed throughout the meeting as the ground is under repair.

As well as at Wetherby, frost covers were placed on vulnerable areas at Warwick and Kempton and no problems are anticipated at any of the tracks as temperatures hovered around freezing overnight.

Inspections for Sunday's cards



Fakenham's fixture on Sunday must pass a 1pm inspection on Saturday afternoon with freezing temperatures and snow forecast. Frost sheets are down on takeoffs and landings.

Kelso, the day's other jumps fixture, is also subject to an inspection with officials arranging a look at 8am on Sunday.

Clerk of the course Anthea Morshead ‏(@AntheaMorshead) tweeted: "Inspection 8am Sunday morning @KelsoRacecourse in case forecast front of rain and milder conditions fails to arrive."