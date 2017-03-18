Penhill (right) starts to draw clear of Monalee at the last hurdle PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Joy of six for Mullins as Penhill strikes

Report: Cheltenham, Friday

Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle (Grade 1) 3m, 4yo+

AFTER racing on Wednesday Paddy Power and Betfair paid out on Gordon Elliott in their top festival trainer market. Oh how they underestimated Willie Mullins.

To be fair to the poor soul who took that decision - most likely now on gardening leave - even Mullins the man is shocked by a feat that will only enhance his legend.

If you had told Ireland's champion trainer after his second blank day on Wednesday that by the Albert Bartlett he would have completely eroded Gordon Elliott's five-winner lead and Penhill would elevate him into splendid isolation atop the trainers' table on six - at least until Elliott captured the Martin Pipe to share the honour - he would have thought you mad.

"I'd be getting you a white coat," was his modest assessment.

A right good think

And yet that is exactly what he managed. Tony Bloom's six-year-old, expertly guided through the race and driven up the hill by Paul Townend, gave the trainer his first Albert Bartlett - proving he does not just rule over this arena with the an unwavering domination of which Julius Cesar would be proud, but that he goes home each year and has a right good think about how he could have done better.

"He's simply one of the best trainers ever," said the delighted Brighton FC chairman Bloom - who joined Mullins' battalion of uber-wealthy owners only this season.

Unsurprisingly for the man, Mullins was keen to deflect the praise. First on to his jockey - then on to the horse.

"That's our first one [Albert Bartlett]. It's not been a lucky race for us," said Mullins. "It's a great day for Paul with two winners, and he's fantastic. He's just a bit unlucky he's around at the same time as Ruby [Walsh] - but like Ruby he has a head for the big day."

On the three-and-a-half-length winner for whom he has grand plans, Mullins added: "Penhill has class. We were trying to win with him over two miles and he just couldn't handle the pace in top-class races. We let him out to three and he did it easily over Christmas, and then we decided to come here.

"He'll probably go to Punchestown and then back on the Flat for Ascot, and he could be a Melbourne Cup horse down the road. Maybe he won't be good enough but we'll see; he's got the profile of the ones we've brought back to the Flat."

For Townend, who rode three winners at the 2015 festival - including a double on the first afternoon - it was a day of days as he took his festival tally to six in a 40-minute display of excellence.

"It's brilliant; you can't ask for anything more," was his grinning response before he, too, sung the praises of his very willing partner.

"Everything fell right. He got in a lovely rhythm and saw it out well - he's a class horse. I knew coming down the hill I had a load of horse underneath me.

"I was lucky to avoid a couple of fallers and I knew turning in it'd take a fair one to beat me. His Flat class came to the fore and he stuck it out well."

Monalee finished second for Henry de Bromhead, with Wholestone, who will go to Aintree before novice chasing, best of the British in third for Nigel Twiston-Davies.