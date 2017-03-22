Willoughby Court (right) beat Neon Wolf in the Neptune Novices' Hurdle PICTURE: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Willoughby Court to

go chasing next season



WILLOUGHBY COURT, responsible for giving trainer Ben Pauling the biggest victory of his blossoming career when defying Neon Wolf at Cheltenham last week, is unlikely to seek an Aintree follow-up success with all eyes instead on his novice chasing campaign next season.

By bravely repelling much-vaunted favourite Neon Wolf in the Neptune Investment Management Novices' Hurdle Willoughby Court confirmed himself to be one of jumping's brightest young prospects.

The next obvious target for him would be the £100,000 Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle on Grand National day, but Pauling is not minded to extend his stable star's spring.

"It's not a no to Aintree, but if I'm being completely honest I don't think we'll go," he said.

"I know I'll be tempted by Aintree, but if he wins there it will simply be a relief he hasn't bombed out. If he gets beat I'll feel it was a stupid thing to go to the well again.

"Very much the main aim now is to go over fences next season. I'm sure he's going to be a very good chaser. I always think if a horse has confidence in his own ability chasing comes naturally. That would apply to this horse because he knows ten strides from a jump what he's going to do."

Unlike Willoughby Court - described by Pauling as "looking fab and behaving like a fool" - stablemate High Bridge failed to excel when down the field under owner John Ferguson's son Alex in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Pauling said: "I asked Alex to give him daylight but we ended up racing far too wide, which wasn't Alex's fault but mine.

"It was disappointing because we felt he would be competitive. To me it looked as though two miles was too quick for him, so he'll go up to two and a half at Aintree. I still believe in the horse and think he might redeem himself quite nicely at Aintree."

Aintree or Punchestown for Defi

No decision has been made on whether the JP McManus-owned runaway JCB Triumph Hurdle winner Defi Du Seuil will head to Aintree.

"We haven't discussed where he runs next but I suppose the obvious options would have to be Aintree and Punchestown, so I imagine he will go to one of those next," said trainer Philip Hobbs.

"Going into the race the ground wasn't a negative, it was just an unknown. I don't think it was ever a concern for us, as we felt he would handle it fine. Now at least we know for sure he isn't just a soft ground horse."