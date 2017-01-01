Search our News Archive

Agrapart proves too tough in the Relkeel

 By Tony McFadden 3:10PM 1 JAN 2017 

Report: Cheltenham, Sunday

Dornan Engineering Relkeel Hurdle (Grade 2) 2m4½f, 5yo+

AGRAPART and Lizzie Kelly got the better of a thrilling finish to the Relkeel Hurdle, staying on strongly after the last to edge out 2-1 favourite L'Ami Serge.

L'Ami Serge looked to have matters under control when jumping to the front at the final flight but Agrapart found plenty for pressure and prevailed by a head.

Last year's Betfair Hurdle winner was completing a double on the card for Kelly and trainer Nick Williams following Coo Star Sivola's success in the opening Listed novices' hurdle.

More to follow...

 
