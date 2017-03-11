Rathlin Rose and Captain Guy Disney head to victory at Sandown PICTURE: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Afghan war veteran Disney completes double



Report: Sandown, Friday

Grand Military Gold Cup 3m, 6yo+

CAPTAIN GUY DISNEY completed a historic double as he and Rathlin Rose bolted up to add to their victory in the Royal Artillery Gold Cup at the same venue last month before declaring: "If anyone is looking for a one-legged jockey next week I'm free!"

The rider became the first amputee in the modern era to win a race under rules in Britain with that victory last month and he gave his mount another stylish ride as Rathlin Rose brushed aside a 5lb penalty with ease.

Afghan war veteran Disney, who lost his lower right leg in 2009 when his vehicle was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade, had only one jumping error to concern him during the three-mile contest before taking up the running approaching the Pond Fence and never looking back.

The winner, trained by David Pipe, returned the 7-4 favourite, scoring by a commanding 12 lengths from Renard, with A Tail Of Intrigue back in third.

'Anyone looking for a one-legged jockey?'

"That's just magical - what a lovely horse," said Disney. "The race went nicely. I was definitely not thinking about winning, just getting him over the fences, as there's so much that can go wrong.

"If it wasn't for [consultant doctor] David Carey, who took the case on when I'd been given a resounding no, and a lot of other people I wouldn't be here.

"I'm not trying to be humble. It's not hard work out there and the leg doesn't make much difference. It's because of the work of David Carey, the Pipes, the physios, the lads who put the tourniquet on. I'm not trying to be too soppy about it but it's because of them that I've had the chance to do this.

"If anyone is looking for a one-legged jockey next week I'm free!"